The Latest: NYC power fully restored

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York City power outage (all times local):

12:55 a.m.

Con Edison and New York officials say power has been restored to hundreds of thousands of customers following a blackout in Manhattan.

More than 70,000 customers were left in the dark during the hour-long power outage in the Upper West Side. Power was restored just before midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the blackout is “dangerous” and “you just can’t have a power outage of this magnitude in this city.”

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to businesses, subway stations and forced shows to cancel in the theater district.

___

10:50 p.m.

Officials say power is being restored to thousands of customers in Manhattan that caused stalled subways, elevators and darkened marquees in the theater district.

Con Edison said electricity should be restored to the 73,000 customers who were left in the hour-long outage Saturday night. Officials hope to have power fully restored by midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outage started at 6:47 p.m.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to businesses, customers and subway stations in the Upper West Side.

___

10:25 p.m.

A concert at Madison Square Garden featuring Jennifer Lopez was interrupted by a power outage that left most of Manhattan without electricity.

Concert goers were met with darkness about four songs into Lopez’s set about 9:30 p.m. The arena was later evacuated.

Officials at Penn Station said they were using generators to help keep the power on.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said power should be restored by midnight.

___

10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.

Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries have been reported “the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable,” and the Department of Public Service will investigate the blackout.

Officials with Con Edison are expecting power to be restored to customers on the Upper West Side by midnight, Cuomo said.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

___

8:30 p.m.

Officials say more than 40,000 customers were without power following a transformer fire in New York City.

Con Edison officials said they were working to restore electricity to 43,500 people and business on the Upper West Side.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

The power outages caused the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop train services in Manhattan and left several businesses in the dark.

___

8:15 p.m.

Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue and affected at least 38,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

