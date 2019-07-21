Tennessee banker wins annual Hemingway Look-Alike contest

Joe Maxey, 68, of Cedar Hill, triumphed during the three-round contest that concluded Saturday night at Key West's Sloppy Joe's Bar, a frequent hangout for Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway when he lived and wrote on the subtropical island during the 1930s. This year's Hemingway Days celebration marked the writer's 120th birthday.

In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, second from left, celebrates his victory at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. Competing for the eighth time, Maxey beat 141 other contestants to claim top honors. The competition highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway, who lived in Key West during the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, left, roars with laughter as he and Jon Auvil, right, compete during the final round of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. Maxey went on to win the competition, besting 141 other entrants in the highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway who lived in Key West during the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, left, implores past winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest to judge him the winner of the 2019 competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. Maxey went on to beat 141 other contestants to win. The competition highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway, who lived in Key West during the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, fans of Hemingway Look-Alike Contest entrant Jon Auvil cheer for him during the 2019 competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 142 entrants, highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway who lived in Key West during the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, left, gets a playful smooch from Michael Groover, after Maxey won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. Competing for his eighth time, Maxey beat 141 other contestants to claim top honors. Groover, husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen, won the title in 2018. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, finalists at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest including, from left, Jon Auvil, Joe Maxey, Matt Collins, Jeffrey Peters and Dusty Rhodes gather on stage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 142 entrants, was won by Maxey on this eighth attempt. (AP/Andy Newman) In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dusty Rhodes, center, urges judges at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest to select him the winner of the 2019 competition at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. The contest, that attracted 142 entrants, highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway who lived in Key West during the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dave Hemingway, left, and Richard Filip, right, smear birthday cake on Michael Groover after they and fellow Ernest Hemingway look-alikes sang “Happy Birthday” to the famed American author Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Key West, Fla. Dave Hemingway (no relation to the author) won the 2016 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, Filip was victorious in 2017 and Groover, the husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen, won in 2018. July 21 marks the 120th birthday anniversary of Hemingway, who lived and wrote on the island during the 1930s. The fun was a facet of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival that concludes Sunday, July 21. (AP/Andy Newman) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes begin the “Running of the Bulls” Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Key West, Fla. Held on the eve of the 120th anniversary of Hemingway’s birth, the whimsical takeoff on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, was a facet of the island city’s annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 21. Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes make the turn at Sloppy Joe’s Bar during the “Running of the Bulls” Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Key West, Fla. Held on the eve of the 120th anniversary of Hemingway’s birth, the whimsical takeoff on the famed run in Pamplona, Spain, was a facet of the island city’s annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 21. Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (AP/Andy Newman) ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Persistence paid off for a retired Tennessee banker who won the weekend’s Hemingway Look-Alike Contest on his eighth try.

“Just to be part of this history of Hemingway is just incredible,” Maxey said.

Maxey said he’s not a prolific angler as was Hemingway, who targeted blue marlin, sailfish and other deep-sea game fish between Key West and Cuba, but does share other traits with the author.

“I love mojitos, and I love women, too,” he said.

The Look-Alike Contest was judged by a panel of former winners including 2018’s Michael Groover, husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen.

Many contenders wore casual sportsmen’s garb or thick sweaters, attempting to emulate Hemingway’s characteristic appearance in his later years. Crowds of spectators roared approval as they paraded onstage and took turns speaking.

Some sang parodies pleading for victory, and one even trumpeted a melody on a conch shell.

Hemingway Days salutes the adventurous lifestyle of the author, who wrote “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” ”To Have and Have Not,” and other classics during his Key West years.

