Home » National News » Suspect in disappearance, death…

Suspect in disappearance, death of a Utah college student charged with murder, kidnapping

The Associated Press

July 10, 2019, 1:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Suspect in disappearance, death of a Utah college student charged with murder, kidnapping.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up