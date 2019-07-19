Ruling keeps alive Abu-Jamal’s lawsuit over hepatitis drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday kept alive a lawsuit brought by Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted in the killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981, that alleges his rights were violated when he was denied hepatitis C drugs. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court decision that Corrections Department employees were not immune to being sued over their decisions regarding Abu-Jamal. Abu-Jamal, 65, who is serving a life sentence in the Pennsylvania prison system, says the initial denial of treating him with two anti-hepatitis drugs violated his constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. He previously won a court order that required the prison system to provide the drugs. His lawyer, Bret Grote, said Friday that the treatment was successful. A Wolf administration spokesman said the newly issued opinion was under review and noted the decision did not conclude the litigation. On Friday, the three-judge federal panel ruled there are sufficient grounds at this point to support his claim that he was denied appropriate treatment for a nonmedical reason — its high cost. "Our ruling here should not be read to rule out the possibility that the department defendants may, at a future stage of the litigation, be able to establish either a lack of medical consensus at relevant points as to the appropriate procedures surrounding hepatitis C treatment or that there were 'medical reasons' for adherence to the protocol," wrote Judge Patty Shwartz. In November, the Corrections Department announced it was moving to settle a…

