Public employee union membership change by state

Percentage point change in the public-sector unionization rate in the 11 months after the June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling undoing mandatory union fees compared to the rate in the same period before that decision:
STATE THAT HAD MANDATORY AGENCY FEES
Alaska: -3%
California: -0.9%
Connecticut: 1.6%
Delaware: -5.3%
District of Columbia: -6.5%
Hawaii: 1.9%
Illinois: -7.6%
Maine: 0.2%
Maryland: 3.7%
Massachusetts: 1.1%
Michigan: -4.2%
Minnesota: 5.3%
Missouri: 6%
Montana: -0.4%
New Hampshire: 0.8%
New Jersey: -0.16%
New Mexico: -4.2%
New York: -3.3%
Ohio: -1.7%
Oregon: -1.3%
Pennsylvania: 0.5%
Rhode Island: 2.5%
Vermont: -0.2%
Washington: 4%
Wisconsin: -1.1%
Total: -1%
___
STATES WITHOUT MANATORY AGENCY FEES
Alabama: 1.1%
Arizona: 3.6%
Arkansas: 0.7%
Colorado: 1.6%
Florida: 0.9%
Georgia: -0.2%
Idaho: 0.4%
Indiana: -4.1%
Iowa: -0.6%
Kansas: 2.5%
Kentucky: -6.9%
Louisiana: 1.9%
Mississippi: -0.3%
Nebraska: 2.0%
Nevada: -5.1%
North Carolina: 0.6%
North Dakota: -0.6%
Oklahoma: 3.8%
South Carolina: -0.9%
South Dakota: -1.3%
Tennessee: -2.1%
Texas: -2.4%
Utah: 3.6%
Virginia: -1.5%
West Virginia: -1.5%
Wyoming: 1.5%
Total: -0.2%
___
Source: Analysis of U.S. Census data for The Associated Press by David Macpherson, chairman of the Trinity University Department of Economics.
