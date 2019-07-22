WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump says deal struck with congressional leaders on budget and debt ceiling.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 22, 2019, 5:53 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump says deal struck with congressional leaders on budget and debt ceiling.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.