Police say car in fatal crash was not partially self-driving

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say preliminary information shows a rented Tesla that was speeding when it ran a red light and collided with another car, killing a man and critically injuring his wife, was not on semi-autonomous Autopilot mode.

Officer Adam Lobsinger said Wednesday detectives removed a data storage device from the Tesla that will be analyzed to help determine the actions that led to the collision.

He says investigators are also working with Tesla to obtain further evidence.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light, police said.

Police say the woman was speeding Sunday and ran a red light in the Tesla, which she had rented through a peer-to-peer car rental service.

Police say drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

This version corrects the story to say the driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

