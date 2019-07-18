Police: Mom, 3 children found slain at Georgia apartment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A woman and her three young children were found slain at a Georgia apartment complex by police and a man has been charged with murder. A tip led police to the bodies of 29-year-old Jessica Spellman and her children late Wednesday inside an apartment at the Elizabeth Canty Homes complex, Columbus police Maj. John Hawk told news outlets. All four victims had been stabbed, though an official cause of death had not been determined, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. He said autopsies were being conducted at the Georgia state crime lab in Atlanta. The coroner identified the children as a boy, 3-year-old King Jackson; and two girls: 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson. "It's a tragic situation," Bryan told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. "One of the most brutal that I have seen in my seven years as coroner." Police arrested 27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson on four counts of murder, police Lt. Greg Touchberry said Thursday. He did not say how Jackson knew the victims. But police are calling the killings acts of family violence, a legal designation in Georgia for violent crimes by spouses, parents or other domestic partners. The suspect and the slain children all share the same last name. Jackson was being held at the Muscogee County jail. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

