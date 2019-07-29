Robbery suspect killed by police had previous stick ups

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The robbery suspect killed by Florida police previously served two prison sentences for hold ups.…

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The robbery suspect killed by Florida police previously served two prison sentences for hold ups.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release Monday that the suspect killed outside a Publix supermarket was 62-year-old Adalberto Rodriguez. Florida prison records show Rodriguez served eight years for a 1991 armed robbery and was released in January 2018 after completing a 15-year sentence for a 2002 attempted armed robbery.

Slater said Rodriguez robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint Sunday. Officers spotted him minutes later outside the Publix.

Police Chief Michael Gregory said officers ordered Rodriguez to stop, but he began drawing his gun. Gregory said the officers shot Rodriguez before he entered the Publix.

The unnamed officers were placed on administrative leave. The state Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.