Police: 13-year-old Texas boy dies in accidental shooting

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed when two or three children were playing with a gun they found at a home in eastern Texas.

The Beaumont Enterprise reports that County Sheriff Mitchel Newman says Nick McBride died at a hospital in Beaumont Saturday night.

Newman says Nick was shot in the head at a house near Jasper, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

It’s unclear if Nick was one of the children who were playing with the gun.

Newman says the shooting is under investigation, but all signs indicate it was an accident.

Jasper Police Sgt. Cody Christopher says he encourages all firearm owners to use gun locks, which are provided for free by the police department.

Information from: The Beaumont Enterprise, http://beaumontenterprise.com

