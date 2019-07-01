Officials: Suspect shot, killed in chase involving trooper

202
By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 7:23 pm 07/01/2019 07:23pm
CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a suspect involved in a chase with a state trooper has been shot and killed.

News outlets report Smithfield Police Chief Keith Powell said on Monday that the suspect stole a wrecker from an auto dealership and led law enforcement officers from several towns on a chase. It ended when officers deployed stop sticks that led to a crash on U.S. 70 Business. The wrecker went airborne and crashed into a wooded area.

Authorities also told news outlets that both the suspect and the trooper fired shots during the chase. The trooper was not hurt.

Neither the trooper nor the suspect had been publicly identified Monday evening.

Topics:
National News
