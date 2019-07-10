Nielsen’s top programs for July 1-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 1-7. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 1-7. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 6.82 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.8 million.

3. “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks,” NBC, 5.87 million.

4. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.77 million.

5. Men’s Soccer: Mexico vs United States, Univision, 5.66 million.

6. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.3 million.

7. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.9 million.

8. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.75 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Tuesday), CBS, 4.46 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.32 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.25 million.

12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.03 million.

13. “The Code,” CBS, 3.99 million.

14. “Dateline NBC,” NBC, 3.93 million.

15. “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks” (Thursday, 10 p.m.), 3.88 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 3.76 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.69 million.

18. “To Tell the Truth,” ABC, 3.67 million.

19. Men’s Soccer: Haiti vs Mexico, Univision, 3.6 million.

20. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.53 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.