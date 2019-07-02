Markets Right Now: Stocks end a wobbly day mostly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly higher as gains for technology and health care stocks offset losses in the energy sector.

Cisco Systems climbed 2% Tuesday and Pfizer added 1%.

Energy stocks slumped broadly as the price of crude oil gave back almost 5%. Chevron lost 1.5% and Exxon Mobil lost 1.1%.

Trading was subdued ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the U.S. Thursday. Markets will close early on Wednesday.

High-dividend stocks like real estate and utilities rose.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.3%, to 26,786. The Nasdaq added 17 points, or 0.2%, to 8,109.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.98%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks edged back from their record high levels as investors ponder what will come of the latest truce in the U.S.-China trade war.

Trading was quiet Tuesday ahead of a half day of trading in the U.S. Wednesday and a day off Thursday for Independence Day.

Energy stocks fell more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil dropped more than 3%. Chevron lost 1.6%

Safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities rose.

The S&P 500 index was flat at 2,963.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 26,699. The Nasdaq fell 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,074.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.99%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street a day after optimism over trade sent the S&P 500 to a record high close.

Technology and health care led the way lower in the early going Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing lost 3.7% and Humana lost 1.4%

Safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities did better than the rest of the market.

Trading was muted ahead of the July 4th holiday on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,964.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16 points, or 0.1%, to 26,699. The Nasdaq fell 2 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,088.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.01%.

