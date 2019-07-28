Man who threatened to kill athletes faces prison

BOSTON (AP) — A former college soccer player in Massachusetts is facing a federal prison sentence for sending death threats…

BOSTON (AP) — A former college soccer player in Massachusetts is facing a federal prison sentence for sending death threats to dozens of professional and collegiate athletes whom he blamed for his gambling losses.

Addison Choi, of Fullerton, California, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure another person. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 1 in Boston federal court. The 23-year-old was charged and agreed to the plea deal in May.

Authorities say Choi was a prolific gambler who posted graphic and sometimes racist threats on the Instagram accounts of athletes he believed caused him to lose money. He also played soccer for Babson College in Wellesley.

His defense attorney has said Choi accepts responsibility but that the actions “do not represent Addison Choi as a person.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.