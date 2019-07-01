202
Man claims discrimination in lawsuit filed over breakfast

July 1, 2019
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has filed a handwritten lawsuit against a fast food chain, saying he was discriminated against because he had too few hash browns with his breakfast order.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Tommy Martin of Mount Holly filed his lawsuit last Monday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Martin claims that because he is black, he got fewer hash browns than is typically served with Hardee’s breakfast platter. He said a cashier tried to correct the situation before a manager intervened and eventually refunded the purchase.

Martin called local police over the May 30, 2018, incident. He said his civil rights were violated and the slight created a fear of food.

Representatives from Hardee’s didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

National News
