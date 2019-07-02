202
Lawyer: Judge charged after fight ready for legal process

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 7:55 am 07/02/2019 07:55am
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana judge who faces felony battery charges stemming from a May fight outside a fast-food restaurant in which he and another judge were shot and wounded is “prepared to proceed through the legal process.”

The Courier-Journal reports that lawyer Larry Wilder issued a statement on behalf of Clark County Judge Andrew Adams in response to the grand jury indictments against Adams and two others who were allegedly involved in the confrontation outside of a White Castle in Indianapolis.

Adams and another Clark County judge who wasn’t indicted were wounded while in Indianapolis for a work-related conference. The statement says Adams continues to work toward “full physical recovery.”

Adams and another man were charged with felony battery and other misdemeanors. The alleged gunman also was charged.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

