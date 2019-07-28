Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary about prison reform

Since she helped free Alice Marie Johnson, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has gotten the bug for political activism…

The reality star turned criminal justice reform advocate is now working on a documentary about the subject, which will be released via Oxygen.

Kardashian West stopped by a Washington, D.C., prison last week to film part of “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.” The media mogul said she met with inmates who are taking a course with Georgetown professor Marc Howard and will feature their stories in the documentary.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced, though Oxygen says it will be 2 hours long.

“I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Kardashian West has been working with lawyers and activists in a national bipartisan advocacy group for criminal justice reform. Since 2018, she has helped commute the sentences of more than a dozen inmates whom she believes were unfairly sentenced.

One of them was Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who’d been serving a life sentence since 1996 when President Trump freed her last year.

Last month Kardashian West visited the White House to support a new initiative to help former inmates get jobs after they are released from prison.

In April the 38-year-old announced she is studying to become a lawyer so she can be better informed while advocating for reforms to the US justice system.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.