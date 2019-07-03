Key witness in Kansas City killing, dismemberment found dead

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — A key witness in the case against a man charged in a killing and dismemberment has…

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — A key witness in the case against a man charged in a killing and dismemberment has been found dead in suburban Kansas City, and authorities said they suspect foul play.

The body of 56-year-old Floyd Wood was discovered Monday night in Claycomo, according to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. Claycomo police said Wood was a victim of foul play but have not formally declared his death a homicide or said how he died, The Kansas City Star reported.

Wood had earlier spoken to police about the killing of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins , whose remains were discovered in May at a home in Kansas City, Missouri.

An autopsy determined that Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas, was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. Police found Calkins’ torso under a tarp after a fire at the house, and said the man’s head, arms and legs had been removed with an electric saw.

Colton Stock, 30, was charged May 14 with first-degree murder and other counts in Calkins’ killing and is jailed on $1 million bond. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Court records show Wood told police he was assaulted and shot at in the basement of the same home the day before Calkins’ remains were found. Wood said he managed to get away and ran out of the house. He told police that Stock had told him he wanted to find Calkins to “have a little talk and scare him a little bit.” Police said Stock and Calkins had a “drug relationship.”

Charging documents say detectives found Stock’s DNA on the trigger and grip of a revolver at the home, and a bullet removed from Calkins’ body matched a round fired by the gun at the police crime lab.

