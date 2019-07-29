LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied from a 2009 Christian rap song.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 29, 2019, 7:47 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied from a 2009 Christian rap song.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.