Home » National News » Jury finds that Katy…

Jury finds that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied from a 2009 Christian rap song

The Associated Press

July 29, 2019, 7:47 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied from a 2009 Christian rap song.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Music News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up