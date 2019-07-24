How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks gained ground steadily and closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors rewarded solid earnings results from several large…

Stocks gained ground steadily and closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors rewarded solid earnings results from several large companies.

The S&P 500 got off to a weak start Wednesday but gained steam throughout the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, dragged down by big drops in Boeing and Caterpillar.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.09 points, or 0.5%, to 3,019.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.22 points, or 0.3%, to 27,269.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 70.10 points, or 0.8%, to 8,321.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 25.46 points, or 1.6%, to 1,580.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 42.95 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow rose 115.77 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq rose 175.01 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 rose 32.52 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 512.71 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is up 3,942.51 points, or 16.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,686.22 points, or 25.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 231.86 points, or 17.2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.