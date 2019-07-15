Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

July 15, 2019, 4:39 PM

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day with meager gains, enough to push them slightly further into record territory.

Trading was indecisive for much of the day Monday, as losses for banks mostly offset gains in other sectors including technology and health care.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.53 points, or 0.02%, to 3,014.30.

The Dow gained 27.13 points, or 0.1%, to 27,359.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.04 points, or 0.2%, to 8,258.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 8.18 points, or 0.5%, to 1,561.82.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 507.45 points, or 20.2%.

The Dow is up 4,031.70 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,622.91 points, or 24.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 213.26 points, or 15.8%.

