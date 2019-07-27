Funeral held in St. Louis suburb for slain Ole Miss student

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The funeral of a University of Mississippi student found shot to death last week has been…

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The funeral of a University of Mississippi student found shot to death last week has been held in her suburban St. Louis hometown.

Family and friends gathered Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood to memorialize Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. The 21-year-old student’s body was found the morning of July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university’s Oxford, Mississippi, campus.

Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with murder in Kostial’s death.

Surveillance video released by officials in Oxford shows Kostial alive and interacting with people outside a bar just hours before a deputy found her body near Sardis Lake.

