Former NFL WR Green-Beckham charged with pot possession

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 11:00 am 07/01/2019 11:00am
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with marijuana in his pocket as officers served a search warrant at a Missouri home late last year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest charges were filed Thursday. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say Green-Beckham was shocked with a stun gun and then arrested during the December raid in Springfield. Another man was the target of the search.

Green-Beckham previously was sentenced to 90 days in jail after a judge ruled that the arrest amounted to a probation violation in a 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

Green-Beckham played two years at Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season.

