Florida man admits killing woman at her husband’s request

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to serving as the hitman for a husband who wanted his wife dead. The Palm Beach Post reports that 21-year-old Joevan Joseph pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and has promised to testify truthfully against Euri Jenkins. Authorities say a masked man broke into the Boynton Beach home of Makeva Jenkins and shot the mother of three in the head in June 2017. Joseph was arrested three months after the shooting. His mother gave detectives a letter titled "Game Plan," in which Joseph allegedly described getting money and a gun from Euri Jenkins. Both co-defendants faced first-degree murder charges until the surprise guilty plea. Now Joseph will get no more than 20 years. Jenkins faces life if convicted at trial in November. ___ Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

