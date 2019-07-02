202
Home » National News » Ex-Georgia police officer charged…

Ex-Georgia police officer charged in on-duty sexual assault

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 5:53 am 07/02/2019 05:53am
Share

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a former Georgia officer has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges.

News outlets report ex-Cobb County Police officer Andres Alcaraz was arrested Monday after an investigation that included Internal Affairs.

Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in a press release says the female victim spoke to another officer over a week ago during an unrelated incident. She disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown on-duty Cobb County officer in May. After the investigation, the officer was identified and placed on leave.

Andres resigned from his position Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!