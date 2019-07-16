BRUSSELS (AP) — EU parliament confirms Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission president in a 383-327 vote.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 16, 2019, 1:37 PM
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU parliament confirms Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission president in a 383-327 vote.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.