EU parliament confirms Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission president in a 383-327 vote

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 1:37 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU parliament confirms Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission president in a 383-327 vote.

