DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Daughter: Prankster Paul Krassner, who co-founded and named '60s radical group the Yippies, dies in California at 87.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Daughter: Prankster Paul Krassner, who co-founded and named ’60s radical group the Yippies, dies in California at 87.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.