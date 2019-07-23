Charlotte, host of GOP convention, condemns Trump’s comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers of the North Carolina city set to host the 2020 Republican National Convention have condemned recent comments by President Donald Trump as racist and xenophobic. The Charlotte Observer reports the Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to pass a resolution calling out specific tweets and comments by Trump. Trump tweeted this month that four minority congresswomen should return to "the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." The comment targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to the U.S. decades ago. Trump supporters singled out Omar at a rally last week, chanting "Send her back." The resolution also criticized Trump saying that white supremacists in Charlottesville are "very fine people." ___ Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers of the North Carolina city set to host the 2020 Republican National Convention have condemned recent comments by President Donald Trump as racist and xenophobic.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to pass a resolution calling out specific tweets and comments by Trump.

Trump tweeted this month that four minority congresswomen should return to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The comment targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to the U.S. decades ago. Trump supporters singled out Omar at a rally last week, chanting “Send her back.”

The resolution also criticized Trump saying that white supremacists in Charlottesville are “very fine people.”

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.