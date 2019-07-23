Home » National News » Charlotte, host of GOP…

Charlotte, host of GOP convention, condemns Trump’s comments

The Associated Press

July 23, 2019, 4:53 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers of the North Carolina city set to host the 2020 Republican National Convention have condemned recent comments by President Donald Trump as racist and xenophobic.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to pass a resolution calling out specific tweets and comments by Trump.

Trump tweeted this month that four minority congresswomen should return to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The comment targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to the U.S. decades ago. Trump supporters singled out Omar at a rally last week, chanting “Send her back.”

The resolution also criticized Trump saying that white supremacists in Charlottesville are “very fine people.”

