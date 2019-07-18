Home » National News » Brothers, ages 1 and…

Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in swimming pool

The Associated Press

July 18, 2019, 5:58 AM

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool in western Pennsylvania.

Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.

Resuscitation efforts were not successful.

Police have not released any names.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up