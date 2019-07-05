Home » National News » BMW says CEO Harald…

BMW says CEO Harald Krueger is stepping down, will not seek contract extension

The Associated Press

July 5, 2019, 6:07 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — BMW says CEO Harald Krueger is stepping down, will not seek contract extension.

