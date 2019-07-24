Home » National News » Appeals court throws out…

Appeals court throws out rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction in a drugs and gun case

The Associated Press

July 24, 2019, 12:18 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Appeals court throws out rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction in a drugs and gun case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

