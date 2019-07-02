202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 12:00 am 07/02/2019 12:00am
Share

Kaepernick stirs new controversy for Nike

Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

NTSB: Crew spoke of engine trouble before deadly Texas crash

Air National Guard base lockdown lifted after an hour

Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help

Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum-seekers locked up

LA mayor to Trump: Let’s fix homeless crisis

Hawaii law on prostitution convictions is 1st in nation

Police seek suspects after 2 shot at mall near San Francisco

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!