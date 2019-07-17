Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis

Number of US overdose deaths appears to be falling

US heat wave just warming up for long and scorching weekend

AP FACT CHECK: Trump goes after Omar at rally

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

L. Bruce Laingen, top US diplomat held in Iran, dies at 96

Hawaii protesters press on to stop telescope, face arrest

Asylum ban may further strain immigrant detention facilities

De Blasio beats back calls to fire officer in Garner death

Jury deliberates death penalty in Chinese scholar’s slaying

