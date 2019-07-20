Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Florida ‘pill mills’ were ‘gas on the fire’ of opioid crisis

Native Hawaiians say telescope represents bigger struggle

Nation marks 50 years after Apollo 11’s ‘giant leap’ on moon

‘Survive, not enjoy’: Heat, humidity gripping half the US

Technology, temporary help keeps farmers on job longer

Report: At least 14 Alaska cities have officers with records

Trump’s ‘go back’ remark: In workplace, it might be illegal

Some asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico help each other

Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors

Why no hush-money charges against Trump? Feds are silent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up