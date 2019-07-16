Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

Police officer in ‘I can’t breathe’ death won’t be charged

Cases in which police officers were charged in deaths

Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew

Analysis: ‘Go back’ captures core of Trump political agenda

Epstein defense offers explanation for foreign passport

Camper chased by man with knife glad to be back with family

Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later

Protesters seek Hawaii mountain access during road closure

Feds: Moving land agency will save money, improve decisions

No bail for Mexican megachurch leader in child rape case

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up