AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Police officer in 'I can't breathe' death won't be charged Cases in which police officers were charged in deaths Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew Analysis: 'Go back' captures core of Trump political agenda Epstein defense offers explanation for foreign passport Camper chased by man with knife glad to be back with family Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later Protesters seek Hawaii mountain access during road closure Feds: Moving land agency will save money, improve decisions No bail for Mexican megachurch leader in child rape case

Police officer in ‘I can’t breathe’ death won’t be charged Cases in which police officers were charged in deaths Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew Analysis: ‘Go back’ captures core of Trump political agenda Epstein defense offers explanation for foreign passport Camper chased by man with knife glad to be back with family Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later Protesters seek Hawaii mountain access during road closure Feds: Moving land agency will save money, improve decisions No bail for Mexican megachurch leader in child rape case Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.