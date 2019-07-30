Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

FBI calls killer at California festival ‘kind of a loner’

Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally

Immigrants taking sanctuary in churches hit with huge fines

Q&A: What to know about the Capital One data breach

Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

’80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short

Judge overturns 2006 terror conviction of California man

A history of racism is woven into the US presidency

