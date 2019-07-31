AP Top U.S. News at 9:43 p.m. EDT

Georgia Power orders nuclear fuel for newly designed reactor
R. Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence
Police: 2 babies abandoned in California were twins, 1 died
Utah’s medical pot distribution, growing plans face scrutiny
Judge sets tentative date for Jeffrey Epstein’s trial
Advocates: ‘Horrible deja vu’ in continued family separation
Groups sue for information on Arctic refuge lease sale
Baltimore schools’ mission: Help students cope with trauma
Jason Momoa visits protesters blocking new Hawaii telescope
US fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, 7 park visitors hurt
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.