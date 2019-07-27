Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

By the numbers: Migration to the US-Mexico border

Puerto Ricans savor governor’s resignation, chart new course

Smugglers offer cash to troops, others to drive migrants

Girl Scouts: No one injured by Minnesota lightning strike

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’

‘Wrong person to mess with’: Woman chases down male flasher

Friends remember victims of shooting rampage in Los Angeles

Catholic charities tested by abuse scandals, border crisis

FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died

5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire

