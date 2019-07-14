AP Top U.S. News at 10:12 p.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

The Associated Press

July 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Churches jump into action with threat of immigration sweeps

Inside Epstein network, layer upon layer to protect the boss

Barry’s flood threat lingers as storm slowly sweeps inland

The Latest: Churches promise sanctuary from migrant sweeps

Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan

Police: 69-year-old man dies after attacking migrant jail

Hurricane Barry’s rain and floods hammer Gulf environment

2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack

Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys

Police investigate after US flag removed during protest

