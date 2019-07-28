Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

3 killed, 12 injured in shooting at festival, official says

The Latest: 3 dead, 12 others injured in festival shooting

NYC police seek 2 shooters in Brooklyn playground shooting

Mississippi River city ponders a wall it has long rejected

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’

Girl Scouts: No one injured by Minnesota lightning strike

Catholic charities tested by abuse scandals, border crisis

Montana searchers find body of missing Oregon child

Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate

5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up