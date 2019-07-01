202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 12:00 am 07/01/2019 12:00am
Prosecutor tells jury to use SEAL’s own words to convict him

Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US

Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later

Recorder found in Texas plane crash; some victims identified

Judge: Rep. Duncan Hunter’s trial can detail alleged affairs

Trump, California governor spar over immigrant health care

Facebook mail site evacuated after possible sarin scare

Oregon governor ready to take lead on divisive climate plan

Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright

