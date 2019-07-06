AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges The Latest: Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California…

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges The Latest: Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles Experts warn of ‘dead zone’ in Chesapeake Bay from pollution 21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings Investigators scour scene of Bahamas chopper crash for clues Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake Outcry pushes Phoenix to roll out body cameras for officers Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.