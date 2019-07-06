Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges

The Latest: Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California

San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles

Experts warn of ‘dead zone’ in Chesapeake Bay from pollution

21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured

Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings

Investigators scour scene of Bahamas chopper crash for clues

Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death

Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake

Outcry pushes Phoenix to roll out body cameras for officers

