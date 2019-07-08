AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

July 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Victims speak out after Jeffrey Epstein charged

Wealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls

AP-NORC Poll: Americans rarely seek guidance from clergy

Before moon landing, astronauts learned geology in Arizona

Big earthquakes raise interest in West Coast warning system

Abortion arguments at play in limiting veterans’ IVF benefit

Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs could cause it

Founder of warehouse living space testifies on deadly fire

Teen odds of using marijuana dip with recreational use laws

Starbucks execs, police meet after incident in Arizona shop

