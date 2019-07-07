Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

Boston suburb reflects broad changes in US immigration

Financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex charges

Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt

Prominent Detroit priest removed from pulpit

8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list

21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured

Experts warn of ‘dead zone’ in Chesapeake Bay from pollution

Investigators scour scene of Bahamas chopper crash for clues

Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death

Outcry pushes Phoenix to roll out body cameras for officers

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up