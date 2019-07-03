Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Jarring images of border cells surface ahead of July 4

Jury sentences Navy SEAL for posing with Iraq war casualty

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination

Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall

No prosecution for Alabama woman who was shot, lost fetus

Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again

Funeral held for detective who fought for 9/11 victims

2 judges’ comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism

Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river

Florida woman who took husband’s guns faces misdemeanor

