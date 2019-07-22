Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

NYC mayor calls for probe as many wait for power to return

Study: Millions should stop taking aspirin for heart health

Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across US

Homicide charge filed in shooting death of off-duty officer

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face rape charge in Las Vegas

Franken says he ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning from Senate

Elevated opioid risks found at Native American hospitals

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of 3rd child, named Jasper

British man to testify against professor in Chicago stabbing

Looking to declaw your cat? Don’t look in New York anymore

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up