AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

By the numbers: Migration to the US-Mexico border

Puerto Ricans savor governor’s resignation, chart new course

16 Marines arrested in migrant smuggling investigation

Police: Man killed father, brother, wounded mother in LA

Financier Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell

Remains ID’d as those of Colorado girl missing 34 years

Trump calls drenching of NYPD officers ‘unacceptable’

Ex-wife of slain former NBA player pleads guilty

Judge hears arguments in Georgia voting machine case

Juul exec: Never intended electronic cigarette for teens

