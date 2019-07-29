AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

Festival shooting claims 2 children, college student
Trump takes clemency actions in several cases
Unmarked buildings, quiet legal help for accused priests
In a state with crumbling home foundations, relief arrives
Lawsuits stemming from gas explosions settled for $143M
Gunman posted online minutes before killing 3 at festival
Block party shootout may have been gang related, police say
Mississippi River city ponders a wall it has long rejected
Hurry up and wait: Docs say insurers increasingly interfere
Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.