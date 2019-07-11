AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

New Orleans area braces for first hurricane of the season
Turbulence injures dozens on Air Canada flight to Australia
Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein
As Dems debate busing, southern schools slowly desegregate
Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths
The Latest: Air Canada cabin bloody after turbulence
A year after separation, migrant boy in Texas waits for dad
California backs effort to boost utilities during wildfires
LA police chief aims to wipe out minor warrants for homeless
US growing largest crop of marijuana for research in 5 years
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.