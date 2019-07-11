Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

New Orleans area braces for first hurricane of the season

Turbulence injures dozens on Air Canada flight to Australia

Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein

As Dems debate busing, southern schools slowly desegregate

Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths

The Latest: Air Canada cabin bloody after turbulence

A year after separation, migrant boy in Texas waits for dad

California backs effort to boost utilities during wildfires

LA police chief aims to wipe out minor warrants for homeless

US growing largest crop of marijuana for research in 5 years

