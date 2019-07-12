AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly
‘It’s powerful’: Tropical storm starts lashing Louisiana
As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation
Prosecutors fear Epstein may influence witness, urge no bail
Sudden turbulence that injured dozens is hard to predict
Chevron spills 800,000 gallons of oil, water in California
New Mexico AG wants new sex offender law amid Epstein probe
Competition to grow medical marijuana in Utah heats up
Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school
New Orleans’ levees face a hard test as storm bears down
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.